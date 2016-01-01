Dr. Deborah Greenwald, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Greenwald, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Greenwald, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Mental Health Associates PC1326 Freeport Rd Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 967-0610
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenwald?
About Dr. Deborah Greenwald, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376648352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwald works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.