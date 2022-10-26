Deborah Hanks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Hanks, FNP
Deborah Hanks, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Joyce E Honorof MD PC63701 E Saddlebrooke Blvd Ste F, Tucson, AZ 85739 Directions (520) 818-0300
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I Deborah Hanks completely to anybody who is looking for a doctor on your practitioner. The one thing I first noticed with her is that she listens your office time is rush like most offices but not to the extent like I feel when I go to other doctors where they just you're in and out and you don't have a chance to even discuss her real reasons you're there. She's always been very thorough she manages pain well she listens well and she's very intelligent she's very good I've never had one complaint with Debra and the 8 years I've gone to her I would recommend her to anyone she's absolutely wonderful and I actually think it'll change my insurance over just to keep her so she's that good I recommend anybody to go to Dr Deborah Hanks nurse practitioner she's wonderful Julie is compassionate caring efficient and knowledgeable I can't say enough about her she's wonderful
- 1780601542
Deborah Hanks accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
