Overview

Dr. Deborah Harrison, PHD is a Counselor in Naples, FL.



Dr. Harrison works at The Counseling Associates, Deborah A. Harrison, Ph.D.& Associates in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.