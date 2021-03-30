Deborah Jarmul, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Jarmul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Jarmul, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Jarmul, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Deborah Jarmul works at
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Cancer Center4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 842-8171
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Jarmul?
Deborah listens and cares about your needs. She is no nonsense and direct about trying to help. Challenging patients seem to be her specialty. I really like her and appreciate her opinion.
About Deborah Jarmul, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427142801
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Jarmul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Jarmul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Jarmul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Jarmul works at
11 patients have reviewed Deborah Jarmul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Jarmul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Jarmul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Jarmul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.