See All Nurse Practitioners in Hampstead, NC
Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
2 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP

Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 2 years of experience. They graduated from Family Nurse Practitioner Certification|Marshall University Fam and Comm Health|Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner|Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Jenks works at Coastal Ridge Health Services in Hampstead, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Jenks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Ridge Health Services
    14057 US Highway 17 Ste 200, Hampstead, NC 28443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 423-7554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hoarding Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hoarding
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jenks?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Great staff and excellent service. Dr Jenks is by far the best ADHD Dr I've ever had. She listens and treats the hole person not just the symtoms.
    Wesley — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jenks to family and friends

    Dr. Jenks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jenks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP.

    About Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871550491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Family Nurse Practitioner Certification|Marshall University Fam and Comm Health|Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner|Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenks works at Coastal Ridge Health Services in Hampstead, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jenks’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.