Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP
Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 2 years of experience. They graduated from Family Nurse Practitioner Certification|Marshall University Fam and Comm Health|Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner|Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Jenks' Office Locations
Coastal Ridge Health Services14057 US Highway 17 Ste 200, Hampstead, NC 28443 Directions (828) 423-7554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and excellent service. Dr Jenks is by far the best ADHD Dr I've ever had. She listens and treats the hole person not just the symtoms.
About Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 2 years of experience
- English
- 1871550491
Education & Certifications
- Family Nurse Practitioner Certification|Marshall University Fam and Comm Health|Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner|Vanderbilt University
