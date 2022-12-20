Overview of Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP

Dr. Deborah Jenks, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 2 years of experience. They graduated from Family Nurse Practitioner Certification|Marshall University Fam and Comm Health|Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner|Vanderbilt University.



Dr. Jenks works at Coastal Ridge Health Services in Hampstead, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.