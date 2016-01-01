See All Clinical Psychologists in Cambridge, MA
Deborah Korn, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deborah Korn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cambridge, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    240 Concord Ave Ste 2, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 492-5050

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Deborah Korn, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417980574
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Deborah Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deborah Korn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Korn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

