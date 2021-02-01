See All Psychologists in Albuquerque, NM
Deborah Kos, PSY

Psychology
2.0 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Kos, PSY is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Deborah Kos works at Carol Henry Lpcc PC in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carol Henry Lpcc PC
    4810 Hardware Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 289-1392
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Saturday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Photo: Deborah Kos, PSY
    About Deborah Kos, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477585990
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

