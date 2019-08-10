Deborah Lane, MACP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Lane, MACP
Deborah Lane, MACP is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1 W Elliot Rd Ste 106, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 345-2200
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was fortunate to get an appointment with Debbie quickly. She has a very calm demeanor and listens carefully and with empathy. I felt she understood my issues. I will continue to work with her to better understand the root of my anxiety and depression.
About Deborah Lane, MACP
- Counseling
- English
- 1114911724
- Asu
