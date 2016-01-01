See All Dermatologists in Doylestown, PA
Deborah McLanahan, NP

Dermatology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deborah McLanahan, NP is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. 

Deborah McLanahan works at Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Sellersville, PA and Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    2003 Lower State Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 345-6647
    Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    920 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 354-1440
    Easton Dermatology
    1536 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    First Health
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    5.0
    About Deborah McLanahan, NP

    Dermatology
    English
    1417921503
    Education & Certifications

    Gwynedd Mercy College
