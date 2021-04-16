See All Nurse Practitioners in Cheshire, CT
Deborah Molloy, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Deborah Molloy, MS

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Deborah Molloy, MS

Deborah Molloy, MS is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Cheshire, CT. 

Deborah Molloy works at Connecticut Dermatology LLC in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Deborah Molloy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Dermatology LLC
    1781 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 443-1205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Birth Control
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Molloy?

    Apr 16, 2021
    Debbie is the most kind, compassionate and caring provider I’ve ever had! She listens, takes her time and no question go unanswered. I wish she wasn’t retiring, but I wish her good health and happiness!!
    Marilyn Raines — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Molloy, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Molloy, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Molloy to family and friends

    Deborah Molloy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Molloy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Molloy, MS.

    About Deborah Molloy, MS

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487728754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Molloy, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Molloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Molloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Molloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Molloy works at Connecticut Dermatology LLC in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Deborah Molloy’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Deborah Molloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Molloy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Molloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Molloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Molloy, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.