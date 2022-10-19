See All Counselors in Libertyville, IL
Deb Norton, MS

Counseling
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deb Norton, MS is a Counselor in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from MS National Louis University.

Deb Norton works at Gretchen Clemens, LCSW in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Psychological Services LLC
    1580 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 407, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 406-1474
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Norton Psychological Services LLC
    34121 N US Highway 45, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 406-1474
    Monday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Deb Norton, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306044706
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MS National Louis University
