Deborah Patterson, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deborah Patterson, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Deborah Patterson works at Forefront Dermatology - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Pittsburgh
    5500 Corporate Dr Ste 320, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 435-1170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Dermatological Disorders
Hair Loss
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Deborah is very knowledgeable and answers questions. She is kind with good bedside manner. I definitely recommend her.
    Barbara McGonigle — Aug 12, 2020
    About Deborah Patterson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255429668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Patterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Patterson works at Forefront Dermatology - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Deborah Patterson’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Deborah Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

