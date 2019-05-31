See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ocala, FL
Deborah Pattillo, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah Pattillo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deborah Pattillo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ocala, FL. 

Deborah Pattillo works at OAKBROOK PSYCHOTHERAPHY ASSN in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steve Curry Inc
    1111 NE 25th Ave Ste 504, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-2889
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Pattillo?

    May 31, 2019
    Deborah Pattillo is very knowledgeable and personable therapist. She is compassionate with her care regarding marriage, family and mental health issues. I highly recommend Ms. Pattillo for her superior level of expertise and support.
    Ocala, FL — May 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Pattillo, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Pattillo, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Pattillo to family and friends

    Deborah Pattillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Pattillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Pattillo, LMFT.

    About Deborah Pattillo, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609920081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Pattillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Pattillo works at OAKBROOK PSYCHOTHERAPHY ASSN in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Deborah Pattillo’s profile.

    Deborah Pattillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Pattillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Pattillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Pattillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Pattillo, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.