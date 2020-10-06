See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Deborah Perkins, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah Perkins, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Deborah Perkins, NP

Deborah Perkins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Deborah Perkins works at Grand Desert Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Deborah Perkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jan Michael Arceo
    2021 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 202-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Deborah Perkins?

Oct 06, 2020
I went to visit Deborah Perkins for the first time a few months ago thanks to a recommendation from a friend. I am glad that I followed up on my friend's advice, because Dr. Perkins is lovely. I will gladly be recommending her to my friends and family.
Sam P — Oct 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Deborah Perkins, NP
How would you rate your experience with Deborah Perkins, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Perkins to family and friends

Deborah Perkins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Deborah Perkins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Perkins, NP.

About Deborah Perkins, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952537649
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Deborah Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Deborah Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deborah Perkins works at Grand Desert Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Deborah Perkins’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Deborah Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Perkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Deborah Perkins, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.