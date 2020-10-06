Deborah Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Perkins, NP
Overview of Deborah Perkins, NP
Deborah Perkins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Deborah Perkins' Office Locations
Dr. Jan Michael Arceo2021 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 202-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I went to visit Deborah Perkins for the first time a few months ago thanks to a recommendation from a friend. I am glad that I followed up on my friend's advice, because Dr. Perkins is lovely. I will gladly be recommending her to my friends and family.
About Deborah Perkins, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952537649
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Deborah Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.