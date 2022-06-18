Deborah Peterson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Peterson, APRN
Overview of Deborah Peterson, APRN
Deborah Peterson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Deborah Peterson works at
Deborah Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group - Family Medicine9131 College Pointe Ct Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 799-5106
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Peterson?
Dr. Peterson takes her time & answered all my questions. Really like her as my new primary Dr.
About Deborah Peterson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1841204005
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Peterson works at
32 patients have reviewed Deborah Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.