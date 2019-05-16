Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Posey, OD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Posey, OD
Dr. Deborah Posey, OD is an Optometrist in Inglewood, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey's Office Locations
- 1 405 W Manchester Blvd Ste 3, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 412-0321
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
i had my first appointment with Dr. Posey today and she was prompt, professional, and especially careful and precise with my exam. She referred me to a specialist as needed and assisted me with picking out frames. Very wonderful experience and i would reccomend her to any and everyone!
About Dr. Deborah Posey, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1164546651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
