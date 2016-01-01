Dr. Rabeck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Rabeck, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Rabeck, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Arlington, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2430 N Davis Dr Ste 106, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 528-5452
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Rabeck, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437235355
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabeck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.