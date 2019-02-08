Dr. Roberto accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Roberto, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Roberto, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
465 California St Ste 630, San Francisco, CA 94104
Directions
(415) 288-4250
Thursday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday11:00am - 5:00pmSunday11:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberto?
Very professional and lifesaving for our family. She saw right through my son’s sociopathic father and his lies. She devoted her time to get all of the facts of the 10 year case. My ex was the one who chose Dr. Roberto and what a blessing.
About Dr. Deborah Roberto, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144498734
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.