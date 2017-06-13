See All Counselors in Smyrna, TN
Deborah Rowan, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deborah Rowan, LCPC is a Counselor in Smyrna, TN. 

Deborah Rowan works at Debbie Rowan, SPE, LPC in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jamie Lynn Langley, LCSW, RPT-S
    617 Potomac Pl Ste 401, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 267-0779
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2017
    Debbie is wonderful!
    Kyle McAfee in Christiana, TN — Jun 13, 2017
    About Deborah Rowan, LCPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1811093941
    Education & Certifications

    • Lipscomb University
