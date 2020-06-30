Deborah Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Salem, LPC
Overview
Deborah Salem, LPC is a Counselor in Harrisburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2201 N 2nd St Fl 2, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 236-6630
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Salem?
Gone to Deb for several months now. She is extremely helpful and has wonderful insight. She spends the time really working with you through the tough things and helps you understand the root causes of what's bothering you and what you can do to help improve that conditioning.
About Deborah Salem, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1093956856
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Deborah Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.