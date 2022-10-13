See All Counselors in Philadelphia, PA
Deborah Salom, LMFT

Counseling
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deborah Salom, LMFT is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA. 

Deborah Salom works at THE RENFREW CENTERS, INC. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA and Narberth, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renfrew Centerthe
    475 Spring Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 482-5353
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Therapy and Wellness
    996 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 1105, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 382-7569
  3. 3
    Live Well Therapy Associates
    111 Forrest Ave, Narberth, PA 19072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 908-0974
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Meritain Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Deborah Salom, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841653680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Salom, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Salom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Salom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Deborah Salom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Salom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Salom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Salom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

