Deborah Salom, LMFT
Overview
Deborah Salom, LMFT is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
-
1
Renfrew Centerthe475 Spring Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 482-5353
-
2
Cornerstone Therapy and Wellness996 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 1105, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (440) 382-7569
-
3
Live Well Therapy Associates111 Forrest Ave, Narberth, PA 19072 Directions (267) 908-0974Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Meritain Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Debby is my first therapist and she has helped me so much throughout my ED recovery. She is completely honest with me (which is very appreciated) and she listens in a way where i can feel understood and comfortable!
About Deborah Salom, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Salom accepts Cigna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Salom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Deborah Salom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Salom.
