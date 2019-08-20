Dr. Sano accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Sano, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Sano, PHD is a Psychologist in Youngstown, OH.
Locations
- 1 7010 South Ave Ste 5, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 953-0373
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sano is amazing. She is incredibly friendly and helpful. Scheduling with her is easy and the environment is relaxing. She is one of the best psychologist that I have been to. She listens to what you say, truly listens. Explains things and really gets to the core of the issues and talks about resolutions. Every patient is different but she’s truly helped me get through some awful times and through things from my past. She is very knowledgeable and cognitive.
About Dr. Deborah Sano, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.