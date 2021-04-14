Deborah Schu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Schu, NP
Overview of Deborah Schu, NP
Deborah Schu, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Deborah Schu works at
Deborah Schu's Office Locations
Canalwood Commons2949 Erie Blvd E Ste 110, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 424-1430
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Deborah Schu's for years. She is knowledgeable, competent, and friendly. I especially appreciate that once when I had a worrisome concern, she was able to see me very quickly. On another occasion she detected and biopsied a rather unremarkable looking lesion that turned out to be malignant. I highly recommend her.
About Deborah Schu, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104822675
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Schu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Schu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Deborah Schu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Schu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Schu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Deborah Schu can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.