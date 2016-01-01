See All Nurse Practitioners in Englewood, NJ
Deborah Shulgach, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deborah Shulgach, APN

Deborah Shulgach, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, NJ. 

Deborah Shulgach works at North Hudson Community Action Corporation in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborah Shulgach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Hudson Community Action Corporation
    197 S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 537-4442
    About Deborah Shulgach, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972850220
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Shulgach, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Shulgach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Shulgach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Shulgach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Shulgach works at North Hudson Community Action Corporation in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Deborah Shulgach’s profile.

    Deborah Shulgach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Shulgach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Shulgach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Shulgach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

