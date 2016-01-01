Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashua, NH. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
LaMora Psychological Associates39 Simon St Ste 5, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 889-6848Monday9:00am - 1:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
2 Meeting House Rd Ste 2, Chelmsford, MA 01824
Directions
(978) 337-1458
Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801993423
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Boston V.A. / Tufts Medical Center Consortium
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
