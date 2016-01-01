See All Neurosurgeons in Meridian, ID
Deborah Svangstu, NPC

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deborah Svangstu, NPC

Deborah Svangstu, NPC is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from GONZAGA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Deborah Svangstu works at Neuroscience Associates- Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborah Svangstu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscience Associates- Meridian
    3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7258
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Associates - Boise
    6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7257
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Deborah Svangstu, NPC

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639282585
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
