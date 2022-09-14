See All Nurse Practitioners in Albany, NY
Deborah McClune-Sweeney, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (16)
Deborah McClune-Sweeney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

Deborah McClune-Sweeney works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborah McClune-Sweeney's Office Locations

    Pinnacle Behavioral Health
    10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 689-0244
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 14, 2022
    Deb has always taken care of what I need. She has always been there when I needed her.
    Nancy F. — Sep 14, 2022
    About Deborah McClune-Sweeney, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013923671
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah McClune-Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah McClune-Sweeney works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. View the full address on Deborah McClune-Sweeney’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Deborah McClune-Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah McClune-Sweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah McClune-Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah McClune-Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

