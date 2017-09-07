Deborah Turturro, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Turturro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Turturro, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. They graduated from Harbor UCLA MC and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Deborah Turturro's Office Locations
Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura3418 Loma Vista Rd Ste B, Ventura, CA 93003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful people skills, go see her.
About Deborah Turturro, NP
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA MC
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
