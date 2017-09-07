Overview of Deborah Turturro, NP

Deborah Turturro, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. They graduated from Harbor UCLA MC and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Deborah Turturro works at Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.