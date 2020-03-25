See All Counselors in Corpus Christi, TX
Deborah West, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah West, MA

Counseling
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deborah West, MA is a Counselor in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Deborah West works at H.e.a.l. Inc. in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    H.e.a.l. Inc.
    101 N Shoreline Blvd Ste 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 883-1219
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah West?

    Mar 25, 2020
    I cannot make sense of the horrendous reviews I just read re: Deborah West. The experiences noted in those reviews are the exact opposite of what I’ve experienced. In fact, it makes me wonder if they have the right person. I have found Ms. West to be the consummate professional, with extreme compassion & empathy for my mental health. The woman I have come to know would NEVER scream at or mock ANYONE, much less a child. Ms. West is a kind, Christian woman & in my opinion, an excellent therapist. Though I can only speak from my own experiences, I just can’t imagine her treating anyone like what was described in earlier reviews. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
    Deb Brown — Mar 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah West, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah West, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah West to family and friends

    Deborah West's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah West

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah West, MA.

    About Deborah West, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306956230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah West works at H.e.a.l. Inc. in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Deborah West’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Deborah West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah West, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.