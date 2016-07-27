Dr. Winegarden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debra Winegarden, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debra Winegarden, PHD is a Psychologist in Clovis, CA.

Locations
Debra L Winegarden Phd106 Pollasky Ave Ste D, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 203-3775
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winegarden is an amazing. One of the interns at her facility is so wonderful and has helped me make a huge positive change in my life. I can not thank them enough. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Debra Winegarden, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winegarden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Winegarden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winegarden.
