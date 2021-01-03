Debra Asper, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Asper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Asper, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Asper, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mesa, CA.
Debra Asper works at
Locations
Debra Asper, LMFT8318 University Ave Ste A1, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 838-0301
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
By far the BEST therapist I've ever worked with. I've acquired so many tools for my personal growth with Debra, and there's no price I could put on it. The coping tools, metaphors and techniques she's utilized are invaluable and have stuck with me five years later. Furthermore, Debra comes across as warm and truly empathetic. She goes above and beyond in advocacy for her clients. Having been seen by a few therapists now, I can say that I can tell when someone's heart is in it. Let me tell you, this is Debra's passion. I can see it in her eyes. You'd be taking a loss to pass up her services. Trust me.
About Debra Asper, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1407899776
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Children's Hospital
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Asper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Asper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Debra Asper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Asper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Asper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Asper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.