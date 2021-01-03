See All Family And Marriage Counselors in La Mesa, CA
Debra Asper, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Asper, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mesa, CA. 

Debra Asper works at Debra Asper, LMFT in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Debra Asper, LMFT
    8318 University Ave Ste A1, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 838-0301
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2021
    By far the BEST therapist I've ever worked with. I've acquired so many tools for my personal growth with Debra, and there's no price I could put on it. The coping tools, metaphors and techniques she's utilized are invaluable and have stuck with me five years later. Furthermore, Debra comes across as warm and truly empathetic. She goes above and beyond in advocacy for her clients. Having been seen by a few therapists now, I can say that I can tell when someone's heart is in it. Let me tell you, this is Debra's passion. I can see it in her eyes. You'd be taking a loss to pass up her services. Trust me.
    — Jan 03, 2021
    Photo: Debra Asper, MFT
    About Debra Asper, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407899776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • San Diego Children's Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

