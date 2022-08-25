Dr. Bailey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debra Bailey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debra Bailey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
Locations
Mana Psychological Services LLC10 N Main St Ste 305, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 561-0746
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Bailey as a young adult in graduate school trying to improve my mental health in a variety of areas like anxiety management and relationship issues. Working with Dr. Bailey has been life changing for me. I felt understood, supported, and empowered from working with her.
About Dr. Debra Bailey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336235142
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.