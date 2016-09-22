Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debra Davis, PHD
Dr. Debra Davis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ.
Diane Park, MSW, LSW-Psychotherapist179 Cedar Ln Ste C, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 505-8972
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
AMAZING! Dr. Davis is trust worthy and empathy for her clients. I would recommend clients to her because she is patient, you will get her full and best of all she is understanding of several issues with adults and juveniles.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942680020
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
