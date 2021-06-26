Dr. Debra Farrar-Schneider, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrar-Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Farrar-Schneider, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Farrar-Schneider, PHD is a Psychologist in Valparaiso, IN.
Dr. Farrar-Schneider works at
Locations
Behavior Specialists Of Indiana2101 Comeford Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-6705
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be happier with Dr. Deb. She is so thorough and takes her time to really listen and observe. I cannot recommend her enough! We have seen her twice and both times have been a great experience with my 2 year old. She really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Debra Farrar-Schneider, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1558317966
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrar-Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrar-Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrar-Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrar-Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrar-Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrar-Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.