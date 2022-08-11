Overview of Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD

Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.



Dr. Feinberg works at Vision Specialists of Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.