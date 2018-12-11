Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredericks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 890 Mill St Ste 305, Reno, NV 89502 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fredericks?
I don't know where I would be with out this women I have my bad days but all around most days I feel good I am so happy I got in to see her it changed my life after meny years of refusing help and give in meds that didn't help me I just gave up on help until I found her I was put on stuff that helps me and I been on my meds 2 years now and it's help me so much
About Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609854967
Education & Certifications
- Pcc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredericks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fredericks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredericks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredericks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredericks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredericks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.