Debra Fuentes, MED

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Fuentes, MED is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Willoughby, OH.

Debra Fuentes works at Fuentes Counseling Services LLC in Willoughby, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fuentes Counseling Services LLC
    36 Public Sq Ste 202, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 488-4081
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Fuentes Counseling Services L.L.C.
    7750 Town Centre Dr, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 488-4081
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2017
    I would absolutely recommend Debra to my family & friends. She has been helping me tremendously! I look forward to my Thursday meetings with her. She is friendly, approachable, knowledgeable & non-judgmental. She makes you feel comfortable.
    Maria in Broadview Hts., Ohio — May 26, 2017
    About Debra Fuentes, MED

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740550573
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • none
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Hiram College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Fuentes, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Debra Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Fuentes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

