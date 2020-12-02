Dr. Debra Haldeman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haldeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Haldeman, PHD
Dr. Debra Haldeman, PHD is a Psychologist in Altoona, PA.
Dr. Haldeman works at
Healthforce Upmc Altoona1414 9Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-1655
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience was awesome. She is so professional and tells you how it is, now what you want to hear in a clear, professional and helpful manner. She is personable, kind and provides advice that is easy to follow.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Haldeman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haldeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haldeman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haldeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haldeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haldeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haldeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.