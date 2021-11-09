See All Nurse Practitioners in Olympia, WA
Debra Hall, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Overview of Debra Hall, ARNP

Debra Hall, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Debra Hall works at Heritage Family Medicine in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Debra Hall's Office Locations

    Heritage Family Medicine
    4001 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 704-2362
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2021
    She is the best practitioner I have met so far. She is friendly and professional with appropriate patient education and prescription. She also has a good assessment skills that catches on going health concern. I had a satisfying treatment at her office before she sent me any referrals
    Nan — Nov 09, 2021
    Photo: Debra Hall, ARNP
    About Debra Hall, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619289485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Hall works at Heritage Family Medicine in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Debra Hall’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Debra Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

