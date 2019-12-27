See All Counselors in Plainville, MA
Debra Jarousky, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Jarousky, LMHC is a Counselor in Plainville, MA. 

Debra Jarousky works at Debra L Jarousky Lmhcllc in Plainville, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Debra L Jarousky Lmhcllc
    30 Man Mar Dr Ste 13, Plainville, MA 02762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 695-3885
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 27, 2019
    She is Awesome incredible fantastic highly recommend her the office is like a summer day she is one of the best part of my past and future mental health is very important don't be in denial get help there are Awesome incredible fantastic people that are out there professionally that know from their education how to help guide you to a brighter future like a spring summer fall day you will have Hope for believing in yourself that you can do it.
    Bob Sharon — Dec 27, 2019
    Photo: Debra Jarousky, LMHC
    About Debra Jarousky, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518030626
