Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Debra Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Debra Johnson works at ADvanced Behavioral Health PLLC in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Debra Johnson's Office Locations

    ADvanced Behavioral Health PLLC
    110 Helm St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (270) 506-2967

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Passport Health Plan

    Aug 15, 2020
    I refuse to see anyone else but her, the staff always good to me.
    Mcdaniel — Aug 15, 2020
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1346586153
    • MBA Indiana Wesleyan
    Debra Johnson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Johnson works at ADvanced Behavioral Health PLLC in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Debra Johnson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Debra Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

