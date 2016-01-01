See All Family Doctors in Folsom, CA
Debra Kauffman, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Debra Kauffman, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Kauffman, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Debra Kauffman works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Folsom Primary Care
    1700 Prairie City Rd Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Debra Kauffman?

    Photo: Debra Kauffman, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Debra Kauffman, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Debra Kauffman to family and friends

    Debra Kauffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Debra Kauffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debra Kauffman, FNP.

    About Debra Kauffman, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932185246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Kauffman works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Debra Kauffman’s profile.

    Debra Kauffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Kauffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.