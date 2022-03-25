Dr. Klinger-Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debra Klinger-Rosenfeld, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Klinger-Rosenfeld, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Goshen, NY.
Dr. Klinger-Rosenfeld works at
Locations
Goshen Psychology Pllc.305 Main St, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (845) 294-4241
Ratings & Reviews
She truly developed a relationship with my child, understood the behaviors of both sides and put the childrens best interest above all. She is very knowledgeable in behaviors and the court system. She is dedictated to her cases and clients.
About Dr. Debra Klinger-Rosenfeld, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063535268
Frequently Asked Questions
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinger-Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinger-Rosenfeld.
