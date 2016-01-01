Debra Koenitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Koenitz, ATR-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Koenitz, ATR-BC is a Counselor in Highland Park, IL.

Locations
Lincoln Center for Clinical Services Ltd1866 Sheridan Rd Ste 320, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 525-6699
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Debra Koenitz, ATR-BC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144350497
Debra Koenitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Debra Koenitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Koenitz.
