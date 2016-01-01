Dr. Lehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Lehr, OD is an Optometrist in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 819-5626
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Lehr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.