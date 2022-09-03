See All Rheumatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Debra Lynch, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Debra Lynch, NP

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Lynch, NP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University, Famiy Nurse Practitioner.

Debra Lynch works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion
    2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Gout
Allergic Arthritis
Arthritis
Acute Gout
Allergic Arthritis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Debra Lynch?

    Sep 03, 2022
    Wow, she listens, pays attention, cares about what I said, how I was feeling, and wanted my input in treatment decisions. When I saw the office number in my caller ID a few days later I thought they were reminding me again and my bill-but it was Deb calling to see how I was feeling! She has 3 offices in Delaware so I can go right from work in New Castle or if I am home I can go to her Dover office. A really knowledgeable, caring professional; what a breath of fresh air!
    Jeremy R. — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Debra Lynch, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Debra Lynch, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Debra Lynch to family and friends

    Debra Lynch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Debra Lynch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debra Lynch, NP.

    About Debra Lynch, NP

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326352758
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Mn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida Atlantic University, Famiy Nurse Practitioner
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Lynch, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Lynch works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Debra Lynch’s profile.

    Debra Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Lynch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.