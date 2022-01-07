Debra Merrifield, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Merrifield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Merrifield, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Merrifield, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Debra Merrifield works at
Locations
Center for Lifestyle Change4222 E Camelback Rd Ste 230H, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 852-0911
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Deb for 5 months when my husband and love of my life passed. She helped me more than I can put into words. Kind, gentle, very wise.
About Debra Merrifield, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Debra Merrifield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Merrifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Debra Merrifield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Merrifield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Merrifield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Merrifield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.