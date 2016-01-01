Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debra Moore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debra Moore, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Susan Mccarthy Furman Ph.d. LLC805 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 321-7073
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. Debra Moore, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235148602
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.