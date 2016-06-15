Debra Peterson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Peterson
Overview
Debra Peterson is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Jamestown, ND.
Debra Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Debra I.peterson PC300 2nd Ave NE Ste 221, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions (701) 252-5398
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
As an alcoholic fresh from Alcohol treatment Deb Peterson stepped up and set my mind my body in motion to continue to remain sober, with needed praise I never lacked recieving it from Deb. With an open mind kind caring heart and the love for her client's she has always been there for me, without judgment but with reasuranice of better things to come. Trusting her with anything and getting everything it took to keep me sober. By far the best of the best. Thank You Deb
About Debra Peterson
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1770603813
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Debra Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Peterson.
