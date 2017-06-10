Dr. Richied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debra Richied, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Richied, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Richied works at
Locations
Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC5421 Kietzke Ln Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 853-1314
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richied?
I've had several different therapist over a long period of time. I find Dr. Richied to me genuine, friendly, and she knows her stuff. If you're looking for someone to tell you what to do, she's not for you. She does what a therapist does --guides you to finding your way and the answers that work for you. I'd recommend her to anyone, especially those who I care about most.
About Dr. Debra Richied, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538371836
Frequently Asked Questions

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Richied. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richied.
